African Soccer 15.1.2020 02:21 pm

Jordaan threatens to boycott Caf executive meeting

Jonty Mark
Jordaan threatens to boycott Caf executive meeting

Danny Jordaan (president) of SAFA announce the withdrawal of the South African futsal team from an AFCON event taking place in Morocco, citing political reasons for withdrawal during the SAFA special announcement press conference at SAFA House (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says he will not attend an upcoming Confederation of African Football Executive meeting, if it is held in disputed territory, the Western Sahara.

Safa announced on Wednesday that they had already withdrawn their futsal team from the 2020 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, because hosts Morocco are playing the tournament in Laayoune, the capital of the Western Sahara.

READ: Bafana striker moves to South Korea

The South African government has come out in support of independence for Western Sahara, currently under the administrative rule of Morocco, and are clearly behind the decision to withdraw from the Futsal Afcon, and behind Jordaan’s potential decision to miss the Caf meeting.

“I phoned yesterday to confirm where exactly the Caf meeting will be, because as vice-president (of Caf) I am supposed to attend … I am awaiting confirmation,” said Jordaan.

“I cannot, as president of the association, have one position for the (futsal) team, and have another as an individual. I must honour the decision of the association. It applies to me as much as it applies to the team.”

“As far as playing in Morocco or against Morocco goes, there is no issue … the issue is when a draw, a tournament or a Caf meeting goes to a disputed area.”

The 2020 Futsal Afcon will take place in Laayoune between January 28 and February 7.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Safa reports R74 million loss 5.12.2019
Safa refuses to pay for Bafana coach’s trip 26.11.2019
Jordaan angered by Tokyo 2020 bonus talk 24.11.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa

Mboweni not afraid to be ‘burnt at the stake’ while defending SARB from nationalisation

Courts Farmers still struggle due to ban on cattle auctions

Parliament You’re not allowed to know facts about Ramaphosa’s flight to RWC final

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 