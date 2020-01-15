Jordaan threatens to boycott Caf executive meeting

Safa announced on Wednesday that they had already withdrawn their futsal team from the 2020 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, because hosts Morocco are playing the tournament in Laayoune, the capital of the Western Sahara.

The South African government has come out in support of independence for Western Sahara, currently under the administrative rule of Morocco, and are clearly behind the decision to withdraw from the Futsal Afcon, and behind Jordaan’s potential decision to miss the Caf meeting.

“I phoned yesterday to confirm where exactly the Caf meeting will be, because as vice-president (of Caf) I am supposed to attend … I am awaiting confirmation,” said Jordaan.

“I cannot, as president of the association, have one position for the (futsal) team, and have another as an individual. I must honour the decision of the association. It applies to me as much as it applies to the team.”

“As far as playing in Morocco or against Morocco goes, there is no issue … the issue is when a draw, a tournament or a Caf meeting goes to a disputed area.”

The 2020 Futsal Afcon will take place in Laayoune between January 28 and February 7.

