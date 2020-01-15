Wits bolster attack with Cameroonian striker Nga

Bidvest Wits have announced the signing of Cameroonian striker Eva Nga.

The 26-year-old joins the Clever Boys from Mozambican side Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, where he was the club’s top goalscorer.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt has expressed his delight with the new Clever Boys’ acquisition.

“I’ve been watching Eva for some time now and I like what I see,” Hunt told the club’s website.

“He was the top goal-scorer in the Mozambican league‚ so let’s see what transpires from here.”

Wits chief operations officer Jonathan Schloss believes Nga would give Hunt additional ammunition upfront.

“We’re obviously delighted to welcome Eva‚” said Schloss.

“He’s an exciting striker whom we believe will thrive in our club environment.

“He certainly gives our coach Gavin Hunt additional ammunition up front and we have every belief that he can emulate the form shown in Mozambique.”

