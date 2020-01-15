I didn’t know Ernst Middendorp – Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer might come from the same country as Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp in Germany, but the Bucs mentor reveals that he had no idea who the Chiefs coach was until he came to South Africa.

Zinnbauer, who was revealed as the Bucs new coach last year in December is coaching in South Africa for the first time, while Middendorp has been in the country for a while having had spells with the likes of Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United and Golden Arrows.

“Before I came here I didn’t know Ernst, but now I know him. I knew the name, but didn’t have contact until now,” said the German-born coach.

Zinnbauer has only been in charge of Pirates for the last three games, but has enjoyed a decent start having registered two wins and one draw.

His countryman Middendorp has been having quite a good time with Amakhosi this season as they lead the Absa Premiership log with 41 points pending Bucs clash with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Downs are on 32 points and are expected to give Chiefs a run for their money in the title race, while Pirates are placed in position six with 24 points.

