Pirates v Sundowns preview: Match facts before heading into tonight’s clash

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in what is expected to be a thrilling Absa Premiership match this evening.

Masandawana trail log leaders Kaizer Chiefs by nine points heading into tonight’s match. The Buccaneers were runners-up to Masandawana last season, but the 2019/20 season got off to a difficult start for Pirates as they find themselves in the mid-table.

Here are some quick match facts heading into tonight’s clash:

Orlando Pirates:

In their last 10 games, Pirates have won four, drawn four and lost two.

Pirates are undefeated in their last 20 home matches (in the Absa Premiership).

are in their last home matches (in the Absa Premiership). Pirates have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 home matches.

have in of their last 10 home matches. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Orlando Pirates ‘s last six games.

Mamelodi Sundowns:

In their last 10 games, Sundowns have won seven and drawn three with no losses.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last eight away matches against Orlando Pirates in all competitions.

are in their last away matches against Orlando Pirates in all competitions. Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches (in the Absa Premiership).

have kept in their last matches (in the Absa Premiership). Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches against Orlando Pirates in all competitions.

