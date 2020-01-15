Rulani left Sundowns with my classified book – Pitso

Pitso Mosimane claims that Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns with his “classified information”, referring to playing methods, as Mokwena was one Mosimane’s right-hand men at the Brazilians.

Mosimane revealed that Mokwena is “on a learning curve in Europe” as the Pirates assistant coach has not been present on the Buccaneers’ bench in the last couple of games.

“The same with Mikel Arteta when he went to Arsenal from Manchester City. Have you seen how Arsenal presses from the top with Pep Guardiola’s things? That is football development because I also learned from Carlos Alberto Parreira, so we all learn and there is always a mentor that you look up to,” said Mosimane.

“Fadlu Davids (Pirates assistant coach) has my classified book that Rhulani left. They know everything that I do. My classified information is with them because I have seen how Pirates attack after Rulani left (Sundowns). A lot of movements that I have been doing here are there, and they have really changed the team for the last two years and they chased us in the league,” he added.

“Jingles” is concerned about Pirates’ free-scoring striker Gabadinho Mhango, who has contributed to six goals in the last three games and he is the joint top goal-scorer with AmaZulu’s Bonginkosi Ntuli.

“Gaba is scoring goals, he is a livewire and I could not believe that he could replace the boy from Bloemfontein Celtic, Tshegofatso Mabasa – he was scoring crackers. If Pirates can put Mabasa on the bench, what does it mean? It means Gaba is doing much better.”

However, Mosimane has vested all his confidence in his backline, saying if they are able to tame strikers they come across in the Caf Champions League – where they have so far conceded one goal – they will not have much trouble dealing with Mhango.

“Motjeka Madisha and them have to do what they have to do, they are dealing with big strikers in the Champions League so they don’t have an excuse. The Wydad number 9, Zakaria Benchaa, you must watch that guy. He is on loan from China and if China buys a player you must know that he is very good. They dealt with him so they don’t have an excuse not to deal with Gaba.”

