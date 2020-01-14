Celtic move home games to Nelson Mandela Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be used by Celtic as their home ground until the renovations on Dr Molemela Stadium is done.

The state of the stadium and training grounds was well documented in coach Steve Komphela’s resignation letter in the 2018/2019 season when the former Bafana Bafana player left Siwelele claiming management were not committed to maintaining the training facilities.

“Due to numerous complaints from visiting teams and PSL officials, our home ground Dr Molemela Stadium will undergo pitch fixing and dressing rooms renovations. Unfortunately, these renovations will cause our game against Chippa United and other upcoming home fixtures to play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium up until the pitch has fully recovered and we are done with renovations,” read a statement from the club.

“The club shall release a statement as soon as to when the fixtures will go back to Dr Molemela Stadium.”

