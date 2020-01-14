PSL News 14.1.2020 03:12 pm

Please come, Pirates coach Zinnbauer tells Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has commended Mamelodi Sundowns play, but says the Buccaneers won’t make it easy for them with the two sides set to meet in an Absa Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bucs coach revealed that he has been monitoring Masandawana ahead of this clash and says one of the things that makes them good is because they have been together for a long time.

“I watched their game on Saturday (Caf Champions League against USM Alger), their ball possession is top. They can make a change and there is nothing different from the player who went out. Their substitutes are very good, they have a big performance and they have been playing together in the last few years and the coach has been there for the last six to seven years at the club.

“The coach can just snap his fingers and the players know what he wants. That’s a good club, they make a perfect performance, they had good games in the last few weeks,” said the German-born coach.

“It’s a fight, it will be hard for us, but we have a chance. In football, you always have a chance and we can’t say oh Sundowns is coming, no, we are Pirates. We have seven points (from his last three games since took over the club), it won’t be easy for Sundowns, come please.”

