Dolly to Chiefs is a joke, says agent

Dolly was rumoured to be on Amakhosi’s wish list for the January transfer window, however, Mitchell has joined Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa in rubbishing the reports.

“Don’t even ask me about it. There is a joke. I don’t know where that comes from. But there is no truth to the report,” Mitchell told IOL.

“Dolly still wants to play in Europe,” Mitchell stated. “Keagan is focused on his recovery and getting back in to the field of play with Montpellier.”

Dolly joined Montpelier from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017 but the Bafana Bafana forward has struggled with injuries which has slowed down his progress at the French Ligue 1 side.

