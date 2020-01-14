PSL News 14.1.2020 03:00 pm

Dolly to Chiefs is a joke, says agent

Keagan Dolly of South Africa during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/ Gallo Images)

Football agent Paul Mitchell has laughed off reports of Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Dolly was rumoured to be on Amakhosi’s wish list for the January transfer window, however, Mitchell has joined Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa in rubbishing the reports.

“Don’t even ask me about it. There is a joke. I don’t know where that comes from. But there is no truth to the report,” Mitchell told IOL.

“Dolly still wants to play in Europe,” Mitchell stated. “Keagan is focused on his recovery and getting back in to the field of play with Montpellier.”

Dolly joined Montpelier from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017 but the Bafana Bafana forward has struggled with injuries which has slowed down his progress at the French Ligue 1 side.

