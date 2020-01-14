PSL News 14.1.2020 11:01 am

Highlands give Da Gama vote of confidence

Phakaaathi Reporter
Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama (Photo by Gallo Images)

Highlands Park have committed to keeping coach Owen Da Gama at the club despite inconsistent results.

Da Gama’s future at the club was put on doubt after Highlands lost 4-1 to Stellenbosch FC over the weekend. Prior to that they lost 3-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in a midweek game.

“We are fully behind the coach, his vision for the team, the entire technical team and are confident of his turnaround strategy that he’s working on to redeem the club in the next coming matches,’’ said Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi in a statement.

“The team takes collective responsibility for all that has transpired and is currently hard at work to look to redeem itself and appease supporters.”

Meanwhile, as reported in today’s Phakaaathi supplement, Da Gama and Mnisi are allegedly not seeing eye-to-eye of late as Da Gama has failed to produce the desired results in recent games

