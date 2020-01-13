Good start for Francis at Tingwenyama

Francis was recently announced as Mbombela United coach as the side looked to move away from the relegation zone. He says the club’s chairman called him and said he had been impressed with his CV and also got a good reference from one of his former employers.

“I never really looked at where the team was. It was one of those chances that are difficult to pass,” he said. Before joining Tingwenyama, Francis had been at PE Stars who are Chippa United’s feeder team. He also had a two week stint with the Chippa senior team.

He has had a good start at Tingwenyama with a draw at Steenberg United and a 4-0 win at home to University of Pretoria. Mxolisi Khoza scored twice and Bongani Ndhlovu and Bheki Maliba also scored for the home side at KaNyazane Stadium.

Next up for Francis and his team are TS Galaxy at the same venue on Wednesday afternoon and he says he is looking for of the same performance from his players.

“We saw it in our first game at Steenberg and I told them that if we do it consistently and with more grit, we can get something out of it. And it did last weekend and now it is about ensuring it continues,” he explained.

“The TS game is difficult. But we saw Steenberg beat Ajax last weekend and told us that anyone can beat anybody in this league. If we do our jobs to the best of our abilities, we will be fine. We will get the results,”

Other results

TS Galaxy 1 (K. Shozi) Real Kings 2 (M. Wambi)

The Magic Boys continued their quiet climb in the GladAfrica Championship standings with a 2-1 win away at the Rockets. The home side took an early lead through Khayelihle Shozi but a goal in each half by Mbulelo Wambi ensured Joel Masutha’s side leave with their tails up and three points in the bag.

FS Stars 3 (D. Gozar x3) Uthongathi 1 (P. Modi)

The Cane Cutters must have thought they were on their way to recording an away win when Pule Modi opened the scoring just two minutes into the match but Daniel Gozar had other ideas as he went on to score three times to ensure the points remain with Ea Lla Koto.

Tshakhuma 5 (T. Masegela x3; W. Makhubu; L. Khumalo) Royal Eagles 0

It was a defeat that is said to have sent the Eagles management into panic mode and are looking to make changes in the side. The defeat saw the club fall back to bottom of the standings. Tholang Masegela scored a hat-trick with Lucky Khumalo and Wonderboy makhubu also getting on the score sheet with a goal each.

JDR Stars 1 (M. Makhanya) Swallows 2 (K. Malinga; G. Thibedi)

The Dube Birds came from a goal down to earn an invaluable three points away at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium in a difficult match. Moeketsi Makhanya put the home side ahead just three minutes into the second half. But Kagiso Malinga and Given Thibedi had the final say with a goal each to seal the win for Brandon Truter’s side.

Steenberg United 2 (R. Gamaldien; C. August) Ajax CT 1 (R. Kabwe)

The Urban Warriors were left to rue missed chances and furious at the referees after this defeat in a match they felt was not handled well by the officials. But it was Steenberg who jumped first and Ruzaigh Gamaldien put them 1-0 up early in the game. Cody August made it 2-0 before Roderick Kabwe cut the score in half. Ajax had a goal ruled offside late in the game.

Cape Umoya 0 Richards Bay 1 (S. Mcineka)

Simphiwe Mcineka’s first half goal was enough to hand Simo Dladla his first win with the Rich Boys. The Spirited Ones tried to come back but it was never to be.

Jomo Cosmos 2 (Q. Debouto) TS Sporting 1 (K. Sithole)

The result has seen Abantu Bemthetho fire their coach McDonald Makhubedu and his assistant, Abram Mongoya. The visitors started wel with Kamohelo Sithole giving them the lead but a brace by Quentin Debouto gave Ezenkosi an important win and three points.

