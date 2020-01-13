PSL News 13.1.2020 03:16 pm

Mhango chasing Mbesuma’s record

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

‘We just have to continue working as a team,’ says the Malawian-born striker.

With 10 League goals to his surname so far this season, Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango believes he is capable of breaking former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma’s 25 goals scored in a single season record.

In total, the Malawian striker has scored 11 goals in all competitions having scored one goal during the Telkom Knockout. He has been consistent in Bucs’ last three games, scoring five goals.

“It’s possible to do that, we just have to continue working as a team,” said the Malawian-born striker.

“I just need extra training for myself. Actually, when I’m home, I do some finishing with my younger brother. So, I think it’s something that can help me achieve that.”

Mhango will be looking to continue with his goal-scoring form when the Buccaneers host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

