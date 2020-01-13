Chiefs coach Middendorp unaware of Kotei’s whereabouts

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has claimed that he did not know the whereabouts of out-of-favour midfielder James Kotei.

Kotei, who joined Chiefs from Tanzanian side Simba SC at the beginning of the season, has failed to make a competitive appearance for the Amakhosi this campaign.

The Ghanaian midfielder reportedly landed in Dar es Salaam this past weekend, where he is said to be on the verge of joining Young Africans FC.

Word is that the club is ready to cut ties with him to open a foreign spot, with Anthony Akumu of Zesco United being mentioned as his possible replacement.

Speaking after his side’s 3-0 win over Cape Town City on Sunday, Middendorp claimed to not know where Kotei was.

“Actually, I can’t really give you an answer on where you should or could be satisfied. He was not at the training session today (Sunday),” said Middendorp.

“Yesterday (Saturday), he was also not, so that’s the first part. I don’t know where he is or what is on stake.”

Middendorp also hinted that Chiefs are in the market for Kotei’s replacement.

“He (Kotei) is a player who hasn’t made it so far for different reasons and so we have to decide,” added Middendorp.

“I haven’t seen any progress in different areas. There is a chance to bring another one in with a certain strength and that is what will obviously happen.”

