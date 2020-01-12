Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City

– 28′ Erasmus also shoot wide from long range

– 26′ Manyama shoots wide of goals from long range

– 24′ chance for City! But Nodada shoots wide from close range

– 16′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position, but Castro’s header is saved by Leeuwenburgh

– 11′ GOAAAL! Castro puts Chiefs in the lead with a powerful header!

– 10′ corner kick for City

– 2′ corner kick for Chiefs

– City get the game underway

– kick off

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurkovic

Cape Town City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Edmilson, Seedat, Fielies, Martin, Nodada, Kewuti, Makola, Mdantsane, Erasmus, Ralani

Amakhosi currently lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by six points.

City on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having thrown a two-goal lead to drew 2-2 with AmaZulu in their last league match.

