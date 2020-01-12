Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City

– George Maluleka named Man-of-the-Match

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Cape Town City

– 90+2′ yellow card for Maluleka for time wasting

– 90′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 86′ yellow card for Makola for a foul on Katsande

– 85′ Substitution for Chiefs: Bernard Parker comes on for Manyama

– 85′ yellow card for Mashiane and Fielies after a confrontation

– 82′ David’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 79′ Substitution for City: Ralani makes way for Fagrie Lakay

– 72′ Substitution for City: Shane Roberts comes on for Mdantsane

– 69′ yellow card for Katsande

– 68′ Substitution for City: Seedat makes way for Chris David

– 66′ GOAAAL! Mathoho makes it 3-0 for Chiefs with a header!

– 65′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 63′ GOAAAL! Nurkovic doubles Chiefs’ lead with a header!

– 61′ Zuma’s header goes wide of goals

– 59′ free kick for Chiefs and Cardoso’s header goes wide of goals from it

– 51′ free kick for City from a promising position

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Double substitution for Chiefs: Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma come on for Castro and Baccus respectively

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Cape Town City

– 44′ referee stops play for Akpeyi to receive medical treatment. Khune is warming up and the crowd roars

– 43′ Akpeyi pulls a good save to deny Rhalani

– 36′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 29′ Erasmus tries another long range shot. This time it’s closer to goals

– 28′ Erasmus also shoot wide from long range

– 26′ Manyama shoots wide of goals from long range

– 24′ chance for City! But Nodada shoots wide from close range

– 16′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position, but Castro’s header is saved by Leeuwenburgh

– 11′ GOAAAL! Castro puts Chiefs in the lead with a powerful header!

– 10′ corner kick for City

– 2′ corner kick for Chiefs

– City get the game underway

– kick off

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurkovic

Cape Town City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Edmilson, Seedat, Fielies, Martin, Nodada, Kewuti, Makola, Mdantsane, Erasmus, Ralani

Amakhosi currently lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by six points.

City on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having thrown a two-goal lead to drew 2-2 with AmaZulu in their last league match.

