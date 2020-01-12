PSL News 12.1.2020 03:33 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City

Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs tackled by Thamsanqa Mkhize of Cape Town City (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the log standings when they host Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.

– George Maluleka named Man-of-the-Match

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Cape Town City

– 90+2′ yellow card for Maluleka for time wasting

– 90′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 86′ yellow card for Makola for a foul on Katsande

– 85′ Substitution for Chiefs: Bernard Parker comes on for Manyama

– 85′ yellow card for Mashiane and Fielies after a confrontation

– 82′ David’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 79′ Substitution for City: Ralani makes way for Fagrie Lakay

– 72′ Substitution for City: Shane Roberts comes on for Mdantsane

– 69′ yellow card for Katsande

– 68′ Substitution for City: Seedat makes way for Chris David

– 66′ GOAAAL! Mathoho makes it 3-0 for Chiefs with a header!

– 65′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 63′ GOAAAL! Nurkovic doubles Chiefs’ lead with a header!

– 61′ Zuma’s header goes wide of goals

– 59′ free kick for Chiefs and Cardoso’s header goes wide of goals from it

– 51′ free kick for City from a promising position

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Double substitution for Chiefs: Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma come on for Castro and Baccus respectively

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Cape Town City

– 44′ referee stops play for Akpeyi to receive medical treatment. Khune is warming up and the crowd roars

– 43′ Akpeyi pulls a good save to deny Rhalani

– 36′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 29′ Erasmus tries another long range shot. This time it’s closer to goals

– 28′ Erasmus also shoot wide from long range

– 26′ Manyama shoots wide of goals from long range

– 24′ chance for City! But Nodada shoots wide from close range

– 16′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position, but Castro’s header is saved by Leeuwenburgh

– 11′ GOAAAL! Castro puts Chiefs in the lead with a powerful header!

– 10′ corner kick for City

– 2′ corner kick for Chiefs

– City get the game underway

– kick off

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurkovic
Cape Town City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Edmilson, Seedat, Fielies, Martin, Nodada, Kewuti, Makola, Mdantsane, Erasmus, Ralani

Amakhosi currently lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by six points.

City on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having thrown a two-goal lead to drew 2-2 with AmaZulu in their last league match.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs deny Keagan Dolly link 12.1.2020
Agent confirms defender’s Chiefs exit 11.1.2020
Former Bafana star joins Iranian Pro League side 11.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Harsh realities of further education now about to hit hundreds of thousands of matriculants

Crime Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’

Africa Still a dark continent? Power supply grid rollout stalls across Africa

World WATCH: India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 