PSL News 12.1.2020 11:40 am

SuperSport sign Ugandan midfielder

Phakaaaathi Reporter
SuperSport sign Ugandan midfielder

Moses Waiswa with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo (Pic SuperSport)

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Matsatsantsa from Vipers FC.

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Uganda international Moses Waiswa.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Matsatsantsa from Vipers FC.

He has put pen-to-paper on deal that will see him remain with SuperSport until 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tembo blasts Mbule for poor performance 10.1.2020
Interesting clashes in Nedbank last 32 9.1.2020
Sundowns exit door looming for midfielder 9.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids

Courts Red Ants demand R10.6m from Joburg for 3 days’ work

World Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

Africa Zimbabwe VP’s wife sues husband over access to children, house

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 