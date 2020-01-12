SuperSport sign Ugandan midfielder

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Uganda international Moses Waiswa.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Matsatsantsa from Vipers FC.

He has put pen-to-paper on deal that will see him remain with SuperSport until 2022.

SuperSport United is pleased to announce the signing of Ugandan international midfielder Moses Waiswa from Vipers FC which will see him remain at the club until 2022 ⚽???? WELCOME @KingWaiswaMoses , do it #ForTheBadge ???? pic.twitter.com/OPmAoo0XJv — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 12, 2020

Thanks for your time & memories. We wish you all the best with your new team, @KingWaiswaMoses. We’ll be rooting for your continued success with @SuperSportFC ???? https://t.co/Y4NH6cnzRS — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) January 12, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.