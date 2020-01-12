Chippa’s negative attack was never going to hurt us – Tinkler

Tinkler was speaking after his side played to a 0-0 draw with the Chilli Boys at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I think we commanded the game very well from the first whistle. Yes, they had lot of possession from the first 15 to 20 minutes, but it was negative possession in their own half, which we didn’t mind because they were not going to hurt us. Only once or twice they were able to play the ball over the top and I think we dealt with that well,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City coach.

Tinkler also felt that the uneven Sisa Dukashe pitch could have also played a role in the teams reaching the stalemate.

“Our transition on the ball was not great tonight, but I can’t criticise anyone. Tonight we played on the field…I think it is the longest field. The grass way too long and very uneven. Criticising players would be wrong of me.”

Meanwhile, Tinkler has revealed that the Team of Choice are looking to sign a midfielder during the current transfer period.

“We do have space to bring one more. I do feel that we need one more, just to strengthen through the middle. We are a bit fragile there. It’s not like I’m unhappy with the squad that I got, in fact I’m very happy with the guys. It’s just that I’m worried when we have injuries we’ll need someone. “

