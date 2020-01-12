Chiefs deny Keagan Dolly link

Kaizer Chiefs have denied reports linking Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly with a move to Naturena.

Reports have emerged that Dolly is on his way out of French side Montpellier after struggling to get game time at the French Ligue 1 side and that a potential move to Chiefs is on the cards.

Chiefs communication manager Vina Maphosa, however, has denied that Chiefs are looking to sign the Bafana star.

“From a Kaizer Chiefs point of view‚ we are in the window period for signings of players. This is a period when there is much speculation‚ and in that speculation Chiefs as a big football brand will be associated with big names‚” Maphosa told TimesLIVE.

“Keagan Dolly is big name. And so to see his name linked to Kaizer Chiefs does not come as a surprise to us.

“Our policy has been and remains that if a player is signed and sealed we will not miss even an inch of time and opportunity to inform our supporters about it.”

Dolly joined Montpellier from Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2017.

His career at the French club has been marred by injuries.

He has made only just six appearances for Montpellier this season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.