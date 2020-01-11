PSL News 11.1.2020 05:49 pm

Baroka edge City in Limpopo derby

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Chivaviro Ranga of Baroka FC celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Polokwane City at New Peter Mokaba Stadium.(Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

A goal from the penalty spot from Ranga Chivaviro in the first minute of the match was enough to give Baroka FC a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in the Limpopo derby on Saturday afternoon.

Rise and Shine had the worst possible start to the match when they conceded in the first 35 seconds of the match through a penalty by Chivaviro.

The penalty was conceded by Mpho Mvelase, who fouled Richard Mbulu inside the penalty area.

City were further dealt another blow in the 23rd minute when they had to make a forced substitution after Lesiba Nku failed to recover from a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Kabelo Mahlasela.

The forced substitution seemed to work in Rise and Shine’s favour as Mahlasela changed the complexion of the game and City looked the better side when he was introduced.

City appealed for a penalty in the 37th minute for a foul on Charlton Mashumba, but the referee gave a corner kick instead.

Mbulu had a chance to increase Bakgaga’s lead in the 40th minute, but he sent his free header over the crossbar.

Baroka took their slender lead into the half-time break.

City continued to pile the pressure on Baroka in search of the equaliser in the second half, but the Bakgaga defence led by Elvis Chipezeze remained resolute.

Chipezeze was later named Man-of-the-Match after pulling brilliant saves to deny City.

