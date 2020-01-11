African Soccer 11.1.2020 05:31 pm

Sundowns march into the Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Michaelson Gumede
Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have set a personal best in terms of qualifying to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League as they marched into the last eight with two games to spare.

The one-time African champions beat visitors USM Algers of Algeria 2-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After failing to get the better of USM Algers’ goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche for most of the first half as he produced fine saves to keep out attempts by Downs captain Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane, the hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute through Thapelo Morena, who fired a thunderous shot to open his scoring account in the Champions League this season.

12 minutes later, the Algerian side equalizer through lanky striker Aimen Mahious but their celebrations were cut short by Sibusiso Vilakazi, who restored the lead no later than a minute after Algers leveled matters to make sure that Masandawana go into the interval with their noses in front.

The second stanza saw the hosts using their experience to see out the game but they almost lost the three points when Vilakazi conceded a penalty in the 85th minute. Striker Mohamed Meftah was the one who stepped up but much to the relief of the Sundowns faithful, the lanky forward beat Denis Onyango but his spot-kick could only find the cross-bar.

Sundowns lead Group C ahead of rivals Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, who are expected to battle for the top spot with Pitso Mosimane’s side.

