Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Polokwane City

It’s all over! Final score: Baroka FC 1-0 Polokwane City

– 5 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ Nthatheni hits the upright from long range

– 84′ Chipezeze does well to parry Anas’ shot away for a corner kick

– 77′ Mashumba’s shot is saved by Chipezeze

– 76′ Booi’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 75′ corner kick for City

– 71′ corner kick for Baroka

– 69′ Chauke’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 63′ yellow card for Chipezeze for time wasting

– 61′ free kick for Baroka from a promising position

– 57′ corner kick for Baroka

– 55′ Force substitution for Baroka: Kgotso Maloka comes on for the injured Mbulu

– 48′ Substitution for Baroka: Selemela makes way for Tshidiso Patjie

– City get the second half underway at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score Baroka FC 1-0 Polokwane City

– 43′ referee stops play for Chipezeze to receive medical treatment

– 42′ free kick for City from a promising position

– 40′ Mbulu’s free header goes over the crossbar

– 39′ chance for City! But it’s cleared off the line by Baroka!

– 37′ City appeal for the penalty, but corner kick is given instead

– 25′ free kick for City from a promising position, but it’s cleared by Baroka

– 24′ offside call goes against City

– 23′ Forced substitution for City: Kabelo Mahlasela comes on for the injured Nku

– 22′ referee stops play for Chigova to receive medical treatment

– 19′ referee stops play for Nku to receive medical treatment

– 10′ corner kick for City

– 7′ corner kick for Baroka

– 2′ GOAAAL! Chivaviro converts from the penalty spot to give Baroka an early lead!

– 1′ Penalty for Baroka for a foul on Mbulu

– Baroka get the game underway

Starting XI:

Baroka XI: Chipezeze, Farmer, Chivaviro, Kgoetyane, Selemela, Phiri Jnr, Mosele, Mbulu, Ngubane, Gerbhardt, Makgaka

Polokwane City XI: Chigova, Booi, Hlongwane, Mvelase, Nthatheni, Manaka, Tlolane, Chauke, Mashumba, Maluleke, Nku

Both these sides will be looking to win this encounter and move away from the bottom of the log standings.

