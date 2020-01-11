AmaZulu snap up Arrows winger Magubane

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of Siphelele Magubane on a three-year-deal.

The 26-year-old left-winger joins Usuthu as a free agent having left Abafana Bes’thende earlier this week.

Magubane says he is ready to fight for his place in the first team at AmaZulu.

“I’m honoured to have signed with Usuthu at this time in my career. I think I have a lot to offer this great club. There are many talented players in the squad and a good coach who I think can improve me as a player,” Magubane told the AmaZulu website. “I’m confident that we can push on for silverware this year and make the fans proud as we head into the second half of the season.”

Magubane signing comes after Usuthu acquired the services of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela says he’s pleased with the business done by the club so far this transfer window.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes on a few deals, both players that we have brought in look promising and hopefully they can hit the ground running for us,” he said.

“Magubane is an exciting player and Lacny is one with experience in his department, I’m sure we have made the right choices in bringing these players on board.”

