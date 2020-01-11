PSL News 11.1.2020 01:06 pm

AmaZulu snap up Arrows winger Magubane

Phakaaaathi Reporter
AmaZulu snap up Arrows winger Magubane

Siphelele Magubane has joined AmaZulu (Pic AmaZulu)

Magubane says he is ready to fight for his place in the first team at AmaZulu.

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of Siphelele Magubane on a three-year-deal.

The 26-year-old left-winger joins Usuthu as a free agent having left Abafana Bes’thende earlier this week.

Magubane says he is ready to fight for his place in the first team at AmaZulu.

“I’m honoured to have signed with Usuthu at this time in my career. I think I have a lot to offer this great club. There are many talented players in the squad and a good coach who I think can improve me as a player,” Magubane told the AmaZulu website. “I’m confident that we can push on for silverware this year and make the fans proud as we head into the second half of the season.”

Magubane signing comes after Usuthu acquired the services of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela says he’s pleased with the business done by the club so far this transfer window.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes on a few deals, both players that we have brought in look promising and hopefully they can hit the ground running for us,” he said.

“Magubane is an exciting player and Lacny is one with experience in his department, I’m sure we have made the right choices in bringing these players on board.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baroka star wary of heartbroken Polokwane 10.1.2020
Nomvethe explains why his coming out of retirement 10.1.2020
AmaZulu sign Slovakian striker 3.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids

Courts Red Ants demand R10.6m from Joburg for 3 days’ work

World Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

Africa Zimbabwe VP’s wife sues husband over access to children, house

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 