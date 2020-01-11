PSL News 11.1.2020 01:00 pm

Agent confirms defender’s Chiefs exit

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Lorenzo Gordinho (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Lorenzo Gordinho’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the defender is on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs.

The defender has struggled for game time at Naturena, with Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso being the preferred central defence pairing at Chiefs.

Now Makaab has confirmed that Gordinho is set to exit Chiefs.

“Chiefs have indicated that Gordinho is not part of their plans. I would like to thank Chiefs for their honesty. They didn’t lie to us, they were straight and we’ve accepted that,” Makaab told to Independent Media.

Makaab also revealed that Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits are keen on Gordinho.

“Yes we are talking to Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic. In terms of Wits, we are speaking about a permanent deal but Celtic want him on loan. At this stage, we haven’t agreed on anything, we are still in negotiations.”

“We are now looking at possibilities for Gordinho because all he wants is to play but we need to make sure that he is at a good place,” Makaab added.

Gordinho was promoted to the Chiefs first team back in 2013 by Stuart Baxter.

He was loaned to Celtic where he excelled before he was recalled to Naturena, but failed to cement his place in the team starting line-up.

He has featured in five games for Chiefs this season.

