If Pep can play without a striker, I can also do it – Pitso

As an alternative, Mosimane has been playing false number nines in the form of Lebogang Maboe, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Thapelo Morena, among others. They do produce the goals as Downs have netted 13 goals in their last 10 games.

“Football is funny, it is always good to speak after because when you play real strikers and you don’t score, they then ask where are the strikers. But if you put them and you win, nobody questions. We played with Lebohang Maboe and Sibusiso Vilakazi against AmaZulu and we scored three goals,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach went on to pat himself on the back, saying a couple of days after his side beat AmaZulu 3-0 without a recognized striker. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola used the same system when his side beat rivals Manchester United in an English league cup semifinal.

“Funny enough, three days after that I saw Pep Guardiola playing Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernado Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and I said where is the striker in a big game like this, a semifinal of a league cup against Manchester United. I think we saw the number of goals, 3-0 in 35 minutes so I said it means something I am doing are right because Pep did not have a striker also but he wins. At least I can get some space a little bit because we also scored three goals.”

