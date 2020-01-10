Baroka star wary of heartbroken Polokwane

PSL News 10.1.2020 03:49 pm

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tshediso Patjie of Baroka FC and Xolani Maholo of Chippa United vie for the ball during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 01 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC might have lost two games in succession but midfielder Tshediso Patjie insists the results don’t mirror the mood in the camp.

Bagaga lost to Golden Arrows 1-0 in a midweek game after having lost to Cape Town City on Sunday.

“We are playing good football but we are not scoring, that is why we are at the bottom of the log. But in the derby, it will be different because we want to win it against our rivals. We played well in all our games but couldn’t finish and that let us down,” Patjie told Phakaaathi.

Coach Dylan Kerr’s side will look to collect all three points in the Limpopo derby against crosstown rivals Polokwane City. Rise and Shine were thrashed 4-1 by Orlando Pirates in a league tie.

Patjie says Rise and Shine were a strong side and would try to win the Limpopo derby.

“We need to be careful. They lost 4-1 but they are a side that can win games and after losing by such a heavy score they might seek revenge and take it out on us (Baroka).

“What gives me confidence is we play good football and create more opportunity than them to win the game.”

