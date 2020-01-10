‘Messi’ is Cosmos’ secret weapon for Sporting clash

Club captain and the team’s longest-serving player, Ange Lebahi, has seen so many great players in his time at Ezenkosi, with many having gone on to make a name for themselves and he believes the new player is the missing piece the club has been missing.

“In the past two years, we have seen a large number of players going on to the Absa Premiership and that means we have a completely new team now. We are coming together well and will soon be getting the results. We are not worried as yet about where we are because we know we just need one win and we could jump out of this position.

“That’s why we are aiming for a win against Sporting because if we beat them, we will go above them. I am confident especially with the new guy that has joined us. We call him ‘Messi’ and I can’t even recall his real name right now.

“He will be our special weapon that we will surprise them with. He is a special kind of player and someone who can help us a lot,” Lebahi told Phakaaathi.

Ezenkosi are currently bottom of the standings in the Championship with just 13 points after 16 games and relegation is becoming a reality with every game that passes. But Lebahi says they are not panicking yet.

“We know it doesn’t look good from the outside. But even our coach is not worried because he understands what is happening. We have started doing well because even in our last game against Steenberg last week, we could have won.

“But while we are not panicking we are also aware that we need to start winning and get out of that zone,” he said.

Other fixtures

Saturday

TS Galaxy v Real Kings, at Kameelsrivier Stadium, 3.30pm

The home side will be looking to start moving up the standings as they remain in the bottom side of the standings. But they will have to play their socks off against the Magic Boys, who fancy their chances of making the playoffs. This should be an interesting tactical battle with Dan Malesela’s flashy style against Joel Masutha’s organised style.

FS Stars v Uthongathi, at Goble Park Stadium, 3.30pm

Ea Lla Koto have been a better team since Milton Dlamini took over from Vladislav Heric and will be looking to keep their good run going, especially at home. But the Cane Cutters will come looking for revenge after losing the first-round match.

Tshakhuma v Royal Eagles, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm

Tshakhuma began life under Vladislav Heric with a hard-fought draw against Real Kings and will want to collect full points this time around. The Venda side will also fancy their chances of making the playoffs at the end of the season.

JDR Stars v Swallows, at Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3.30pm

The Dube Birds are on a high having started the new year with a win over Cape Umoya last weekend and will want to keep the winning run going. But it will take a gallant effort for Brandon Truter’s side to come away with a result as the hammer Boys have proved to be unforgiving especially at home.

Mbombela United v Pretoria University, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3.30pm

With a new coach in Duran Francis, Tingwenyama had a good start securing a draw away at Steenberg last weekend. AmaTuks will, however, be Francis’ first real test of his coaching acumen. Francis previously coached Chippa United where he lasted only two games.

Steenberg United v Ajax CT, at Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm

This should be an explosive match. The Urban Warriors are current leaders but with only a point separating them from Uthongathi. But if they win this one, they could open a four-point lead with the Cane Cutters having a difficult away fixture at Free State Stars at the same time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.