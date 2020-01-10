Katsande speaks on captaining Chiefs during 50th anniversary celebrations

The team under Katsande’s leadership also didn’t disappoint as they beat Highlands Park 3-0 to cap the celebrations.

“We were aware of the historical importance of Wednesday’s game for the club,” Katsande told the club’s website. “We did not want the occasion to be spoiled. The guys came to the party and we did not disappoint.

“Also being the captain of a big institution like Kaizer Chiefs is a privilege and it will go down in the history books of the club,” he added.

Amakhosi meanwhile are back in business of collecting points on Sunday when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium at 3pm. Katsande said the game would be tough.

“It is going to be a game of high intensity, but we are at home and have been doing well at FNB Stadium,” he concluded. “We will go all out to get the maximum points from the game. We want to perform consistently well to get the club to where it belongs.

“A lot of our success is down to the huge support we get. The fans built this team up and it was a wonderful atmosphere on Wednesday evening. The Amakhosi faithful did us proud. When you get that kind of support, you can only go out onto the field of play and get the results for them. We want to continue to bring our supporters happiness and overall we appreciate their support,” said the former Zimbabwe captain.

