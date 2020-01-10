PSL News 10.1.2020 03:31 pm

Katsande speaks on captaining Chiefs during 50th anniversary celebrations

Phakaaathi Reporter
Katsande speaks on captaining Chiefs during 50th anniversary celebrations

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs’ long-serving midfield strongman, Willard Katsande, has described captaining Amakhosi as a privilege he will never forget.  

The team under Katsande’s leadership also didn’t disappoint as they beat Highlands Park 3-0 to cap the celebrations.

“We were aware of the historical importance of Wednesday’s game for the club,” Katsande told the club’s website. “We did not want the occasion to be spoiled. The guys came to the party and we did not disappoint.

“Also being the captain of a big institution like Kaizer Chiefs is a privilege and it will go down in the history books of the club,” he added.

Amakhosi meanwhile are back in business of collecting points on Sunday when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium at 3pm. Katsande said the game would be tough.

“It is going to be a game of high intensity, but we are at home and have been doing well at FNB Stadium,” he concluded. “We will go all out to get the maximum points from the game. We want to perform consistently well to get the club to where it belongs.

“A lot of our success is down to the huge support we get. The fans built this team up and it was a wonderful atmosphere on Wednesday evening. The Amakhosi faithful did us proud. When you get that kind of support, you can only go out onto the field of play and get the results for them. We want to continue to bring our supporters happiness and overall we appreciate their support,” said the former Zimbabwe captain.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Katsande hopes for new Chiefs contract 10.1.2020
Da Gama backs Chiefs to win league title   10.1.2020
Pirates show interest in Maritzburg defender 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 