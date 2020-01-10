PSL News 10.1.2020 11:45 am

Nomvethe explains why his coming out of retirement

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nomvethe explains why his coming out of retirement

Siyabonga Nomvethe (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe says AmaZulu didn’t keep their promise after he retired.

AmaZulu promised to employ Nomvethe in their technical team after he retired but six months later the striker was still waiting for Usuthu to offer him a job.

Nomvethe confirmed he has signed for Glad Africa Championship Uthongathi FC six months after he announced his retirement from football while he was on the books of AmaZulu.

“I retired because the club said they will give me something but I spent six months at home and not doing anything. I was doing nothing but taking the kids to school so I thought let me go back to playing because I can’t just sit and not do anything,” Nomvethe told SAFM.

“I want to play until I’m 45 and if I feel good then I will play until I’m 50. I see reports saying that I’m broke but if I’m broke then why am I still living in Umhlanga? I have another house in JHB.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nomvethe to complete Uthongathi move 7.1.2020
AmaZulu sign Slovakian striker 3.1.2020
Stellies snap up ex-Chiefs winger 26.12.2019



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 