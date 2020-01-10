Nomvethe explains why his coming out of retirement

AmaZulu promised to employ Nomvethe in their technical team after he retired but six months later the striker was still waiting for Usuthu to offer him a job.

Nomvethe confirmed he has signed for Glad Africa Championship Uthongathi FC six months after he announced his retirement from football while he was on the books of AmaZulu.

“I retired because the club said they will give me something but I spent six months at home and not doing anything. I was doing nothing but taking the kids to school so I thought let me go back to playing because I can’t just sit and not do anything,” Nomvethe told SAFM.

“I want to play until I’m 45 and if I feel good then I will play until I’m 50. I see reports saying that I’m broke but if I’m broke then why am I still living in Umhlanga? I have another house in JHB.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.