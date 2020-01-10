Pirates show interest in Maritzburg defender

Xulu is in the last six months of his contract with the Team of Choice and can sign a pre-contract with any team that offers him a deal for next season.

The defender joined the United two years ago when he was released by Chiefs after being relegated to the bench at Naturena.

Reports suggest that Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits are interested in signing Xulu when his deal with United expires.

Xulu’s agent Paul Mitchell says no team has approached him for his client’s services.

“It is not a secret that Siyanda is in his last six months of his contract with Maritzburg United but we are not talking to any club right now,” Mitchell was quoted by IOL.

“We haven’t signed any pre-contract with any club at the moment. Siyanda is firmly focused on recovering from injury, he wants to get back on the field of play,” Mitchell explained.

“We will only move Siyanda through the blessings of Maritzburg United because we’ve developed a very good working relationship with them over the past few years. We want to do things in a proper way,” Mitchell elaborated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.