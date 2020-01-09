Interesting clashes in Nedbank last 32

The opening fixtures of the Ke Yona competition look to be quite interesting, with also the Limpopo derby between Polokwane City and Baroka FC under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, last year’s finalist Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn up against Royal Eagles. Amakhosi will be looking to go all the way to the final again this season, but this time around, to lift the trophy.

Champions TS Galaxy will begin their title defence will a tricky fixture against Chippa United.

Full fixture list:

Polokwane City v Baroka FC

Zizwe United v Happy Wanderers

Stellenbosch v Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits

Amavarara FC v Super Eagles

Vaal University of Technology v Golden Arrows

Chippa United v TS Galaxy

Bloemfontein Celtic v AmaZulu FC

Mbombela United v Cape Town City

Black Leopards v North West University

Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal Eagles

FC

Highlands Park v Uthongathi FC

Passion FC v Real Kings

Ajax Cape Town v TS Sporting

Jomo Cosmos v Hungry Lions

