Interesting clashes in Nedbank last 32

The opening fixtures of the Ke Yona competition look to be quite interesting, with also the Limpopo derby between Polokwane City and Baroka FC under the spotlight.
Meanwhile, last year’s finalist Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn up against Royal Eagles. Amakhosi will be looking to go all the way to the final again this season, but this time around, to lift the trophy.
Champions TS Galaxy will begin their title defence will a tricky fixture against Chippa United.
Full fixture list:
Polokwane City v Baroka FC
Zizwe United v Happy Wanderers
Stellenbosch v Maritzburg United
Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits
Amavarara FC v Super Eagles
Vaal University of Technology v Golden Arrows
Chippa United v TS Galaxy
Bloemfontein Celtic v AmaZulu FC
Mbombela United v Cape Town City
Black Leopards v North West University
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs v Royal Eagles
FC
Highlands Park v Uthongathi FC
Passion FC v Real Kings
Ajax Cape Town v TS Sporting
Jomo Cosmos v Hungry Lions
