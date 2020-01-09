PSL News 9.1.2020 01:10 pm

Eymael surfaces in Tanzania after Leopards exit

Phakaaathi reporter
Luc Eymael, former coach of Free State Stars (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Former Free State Stars and Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael has found a job in Tanzania.

Eymael has joined Tanzanian side, Young Africans after he resigned from Lidoda Duvha.

The Belgian coach left Leopards after reportedly falling out with the club’s management over running the team.

Eymael was tipped to take up a job as the coach of the Zambian national team but the Football Association of Zambia preferred to hire a Zambian to lead the national team.

The coach was filmed at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania after he arrived to finalise his deal with the Tanzanian Premier League.

Eymael coach in East Africa before he came to South Africa when he was in charge of Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

