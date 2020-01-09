Eymael surfaces in Tanzania after Leopards exit

Eymael has joined Tanzanian side, Young Africans after he resigned from Lidoda Duvha.

The Belgian coach left Leopards after reportedly falling out with the club’s management over running the team.

Eymael was tipped to take up a job as the coach of the Zambian national team but the Football Association of Zambia preferred to hire a Zambian to lead the national team.

The coach was filmed at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania after he arrived to finalise his deal with the Tanzanian Premier League.

Eymael coach in East Africa before he came to South Africa when he was in charge of Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

