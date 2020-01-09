Myeni finds new home in first division

PSL News 9.1.2020 10:26 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sifiso Myeni during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Platinum Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits midfielder Sifiso Myeni has signed for Glad Africa Championship side TS Sporting FC.

Myeni has had trial stints with Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic last season but failed to impress the decision-makers at both clubs.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Sfiso Nsunda Myeni formerly with Bidvest Wits. Nsunda has signed a contract with the Club until 2021,” read a statement from the Glad Africa Championship side.

The former Pirates star explained that he would still like to play football and was far from retiring while he has been out of action for over a year.

“It feels good to be back in football,” said Myeni.

“Thank you very much to the management of TS Sporting for making sure that I come back to football. Since I have been here, I received a warm welcome and I am happy.

“I need to adjust to the weather but thank you very much.”

