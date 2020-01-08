SuperSport and Maritzburg share spoils in thrilling contest

It did not take long for SuperSport United to get their noses in front as they opened the scoring as early as the second minute through Kudakwashe Mahachi who made a surging run from the middle of the park into the box before he fired past Richard Ofori.

United continue to dominate the match while the Team of Choice were chasing shadows until Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler decided to make a first half substitute in the 38th when he withdrew Micah Lea’alafa and brought in the pacey Bandile Shandu.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit started to look better in attach but SuperSport’defenders remained resolute and saw away all of Maritzburg’s attacks in the first stanza as the hosts went into the break in the lead.

At the start of the second half, Tinkler unleashed former SuperSport striker Jeremy Brockie and that move saw the visitors making more entrants into Ronwen Williams’ box. The Team of Choice probed until they got the equalizer through marksman Judas Moseamedi just before the hour mark.

Kaitano Tembo made a switch of his own and introduced the striking duo of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Evans Rusike. It was Rusike who made the most impact as he restored SuperSport’s lead. Not long after, Maritzburg were given a penalty and substitute Thabiso Kutumela made no mistakes from the spot and converted the equalizer to see the sides sharing the spoils in a thrilling contest in the capital city

