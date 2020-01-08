Chiefs crown anniversary celebrations with clean win

The win was not only significant in crowning the night’s celebrations but it also ensured the team opens a six points lead atop the Absa Premiership standings after 16 matches.

Wearing their new 50th-anniversary commemoration jersey and wit some of the club’s legends on the stands for the night, Amakhosi came out with guns blazing.

But it was highlands Park who got the first real chance on goal six minutes into the match when Tendai Ndoro found himself with the ball inside the Amakhosi box after a defensive lapse but he could not his shot past Daniel Akpeyi who easily dealt with the threat.

A few minutes later, a clash of heads between Lazarous Kambole and Sello Motsepe left both with bandaged heads. Kambole later went off as he couldn’t cope with suspicions that the injury was more serious than initially thought. His place was taken by Dumisani Zuma, who was received by loud applause from the Amakhosi faithful.

On 13 minutes, Banda fouled George Maluleka just outside the box, giving Amakhosi a free kick in a good area. But Lebogang Manyama’s ball from the set piece was well defended by Highlands.

It was Erick Mathoho who was to break the deadlock reacting quickly with an impressive bicycle kick after is initial headed effort came off the cross bar from a Manyama free kick.

Leonardo Castro had a golden opportunity to add to Amakhosi’s goal when he was set through on goal by a Highlands defender’s misguided back pass. But he took too long trying to set the ball up and Marlon Hueghs came out and made a save.

Highlands came back for the second half looking better organized and took the game to Amakhosi. But while they looked for an equalizer, Amakhosi got their second to make it even harder for them to come back.

Castro made us for the earlier miss with a clinical finish from Kyrean Baccus’ cross in the 57th minute. The Colombian striker added his second just over 10 minutes later, rising highest to head Manyama’s cross into the net to make it 3-0 for Amakhosi.

A commemorative ca birthday cake was cut at half time with Amakhosi founder, Kaizer Motaung joined by some of the club’s legends like Doctor Khumalo, Brian Baloyi and Teenage Dladla.

