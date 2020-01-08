PSL News 8.1.2020 09:29 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Larsen cries foul over Pirates second goal

Clinton Larsen, Coach of Polokwane City. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen admitted that his side’s defence was bad during their 4-1 loss to Orlando Pirates, but says they were also let down by poor officiating at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Larsen believes Gabadinho Mhango’s second goal for Pirates was not supposed to be giving because he was offside, and that alone killed his player’s morale.

“We erupted, defensively we were very poor. The youngster struggled at right-back. Simphiwe struggled at left-back as well and I think as a defensive unit we struggled to contain their pace. They scored three goals before half time, not four, you know what I mean. But that second goal was a killer, to allow that to stand is the one that took the wings out of us,” the Polokwane City coach.

“We were still in the game, but it was there for everybody to see that he was offside, but like I always, these decisions sometimes will go for you, against and hopefully soon will get one in our favour. But, a big mistake by them and we were punished.”

