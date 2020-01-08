Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park

– 69′ Castro completes his brace. Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Highlands Park
– 65′ Mphahlele replaces Moleko for Chiefs
– 56′ Castro scores the second goal. Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Highlands Park
– second half underway
– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Highlands Park
– 45′ Chiefs maintain their lead
– 40′ Highlands keepers make a save to deny Castro a goal
– 30′ Mathoho tries his luck again but which header is wide at goal
– 27′ Mathoho scores. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Highlands Park
– kickoff!
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.