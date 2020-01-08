PSL News 8.1.2020 08:01 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park

Phakaaathi Reporter
Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park

Kearyn Baccus Pic: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs face Highlands Park at the FNB Stadium.

– 69′ Castro completes his brace. Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Highlands Park

– 65′ Mphahlele replaces Moleko for Chiefs

– 56′ Castro scores the second goal.  Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Highlands Park 

– second half underway

– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Highlands Park 

– 45′ Chiefs maintain their lead

– 40′ Highlands keepers make a save to deny Castro a goal

– 30′ Mathoho tries his luck again but which header is wide at goal

– 27′ Mathoho scores. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Highlands Park 

– kickoff!

