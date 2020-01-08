Amakhosi chairperson Kaizer Motaung revealed that they were targeting a player whom they hoped to sign in the next two weeks.

Amakhosi have been linked with former Zesco United player Anthony Akumu who is said to be a free agent.

“As you know, it’s another window period‚ and obviously there might be an opportunity for us to acquire one position. If it succeeds‚ it will happen in the next two weeks or so‚” Motaung said.

“Obviously we have done our homework and we’ve made certain moves. But if it doesn’t happen‚ it’s not a train smash.”

“At the moment I wouldn’t want to disclose because in this game today‚ because of technology‚ people get information within a few minutes‚” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to indicate otherwise I would be letting the cat out of the bag.”

