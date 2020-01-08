PSL News 8.1.2020 10:34 am

Banyana coach wins Caf award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana coach wins Caf award

Desiree Ellis, coach of Banyana Banyana (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis won the Women’s Coach of the Year award.

Ellis led Banyana Banyana to three successive CAF Cosafa Women’s Championship title and travelled to Hurgada, Egypt, for the gala event.

The former Banyana Banyana captain beat Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa and former Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby.

“Ellis has now made it three Coach of the Year titles in all for South Africa after Pitso Mosimane won the 2016 men’s trophy having guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League that year,” read a statement from the Cosafa website.

“They remain the only coaches from the Cosafa region to have lifted the award in either the male or female category.

“Ellis is still the only winner of the trophy after it was introduced in 2018 and was rewarded for her exploits with the national team, which included a first ever showing at the Fifa World Cup in France.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
My first season in China was great – Kgatlana  30.12.2019
Banyana coach accused of favouritism 27.11.2019
What’s in Mgosi this week? 25.11.2019



Matric 2019 Results

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 