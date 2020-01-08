Banyana coach wins Caf award

Ellis led Banyana Banyana to three successive CAF Cosafa Women’s Championship title and travelled to Hurgada, Egypt, for the gala event.

The former Banyana Banyana captain beat Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa and former Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby.

“Ellis has now made it three Coach of the Year titles in all for South Africa after Pitso Mosimane won the 2016 men’s trophy having guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League that year,” read a statement from the Cosafa website.

“They remain the only coaches from the Cosafa region to have lifted the award in either the male or female category.

“Ellis is still the only winner of the trophy after it was introduced in 2018 and was rewarded for her exploits with the national team, which included a first ever showing at the Fifa World Cup in France.”

