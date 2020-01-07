Mhango hat-trick helps Bucs thrash Polokwane City 

The first five minutes of the game saw Pirates handed two golden opportunities. Vincent Pule was unselfish after he set-up Gabadinho Mhango for a shot inside the box, but the Malawian international striker failed to hit the target in the third minute.

But two minutes later, the striker made amends when he curled the ball into the Polokwane City poles to give Bucs the lead.

It did not take long for Mhango to register his second goal of the match and give Pirates a 2-0 lead after his lobbed ball beat City goalkeeper George Chigova in the 14th minute.

Bucs continued to put the home side under pressure as Polokwane failed to get behind the Pirates back four and not making any attacks.

And as the away side continued to go on the attack, they always seemed likely to score as Mhango went on to register his third goal of the match in the 35th minute.

The minute Rise and Shine managed to get inside the Bucs box, they managed to get a penalty after Ntsikelelo Nyauza handled the ball inside the box.

Striker Mohammed Annas stepped up to take the spot-kick but he wasn’t able to find the back of the net. Ben Motswari scored Bucs fourth goal of the match just before going into the break.

Pirates continued from where they left-off as they went in search for more goals. They did create a number of chances but they weren’t as lethal as they were in the first half.

The game continued with the home side looking better and managing to get the balls inside the Sea Robbers’ box.

They finally managed to get a goal through Mohammed Anas in the 64th minute to give some hope of getting back into the game.

City kept on with their quest to try and get back into the game with Jabulani Maluleke pulling the strings in midfield.

The City midfielder spotted Annas inside the box with a beautiful pass, but the striker failed to control the ball before Bucs defenders cleared out the danger just before the hour mark.

The game went on with both sides not being able to get more goals leaving Pirates to walk away with their first three points this year.

