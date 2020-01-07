Sundowns share spoils with 10-men Wits

The first stanza was characterized by a lot of fouls by both sides as referee Abongile Tom had to dish out a few yellow cards, with Wits coach, Hunt, being one of the recipients of a booking. Hunt went into the referee’s book for remonstrating towards the man in the middle and constantly stepping out of the markings of his dugout area.

Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi was one who ended up getting a red card after he was booked for a second time in the second half. His first offence was in the first half when he brought down Sundowns’ Lebohang Maboe and Maboe was again the victim the second time around. Hunt had to bring in defender Lehlohonolo Nonyane in Mkhwanazi’s position. The Students’ mentor threw in an extra defender in veteran left-back Keegan Ritchie.

However, Sundowns made use of the advantage of the extra man as they launched attack after attack, camping in the Wits’ half of the pitch as the Braamfontein-based side absorbed the pressure from the defending champions. After numerous chances between the hour mark and the 80th minute, the closest that Masandawana got to find the back of the net was when Sibusiso Vilakazi struck the up-right with a beautiful curler.

Mosimane then made a change of his own when he brought on the pacey Keletso Makgalwa in the place of Maboe round about the 80th minute and the 23-year-old’s first contribution was t surge down the right flank and found Themba Zwane on his bike, who displayed his skill to lose some Wits defenders and laid the ball to Vilakazi, who then struck the hand of Cole Alexander, but referee Tom waved away Sundowns’ appeal for a penalty.

Vilakazi was again the menace when he unleashed a bolting shot but Wits goal-minder, who was on top of his game last night stretched out an arm to make a fine save, palming the ball over the crossbar.

