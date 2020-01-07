Jali hits back at critics

Jali was blasted by fans for choosing Sundowns over a return to Orlando Pirates when he moved back to South Africa from Belgium when KV Oostende decided against renewing his contract.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been a regular in coach Pitso Mosimane’s side this season having struggled to find game time at the start of his Sundowns career. Jali hit back at fans who had labelled him a has-been when he was on the bench struggling to break into Mosimane’s first team.

But you don’t have space in your phone like I do ????‍♂️ https://t.co/N1lZDqNdgs — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

If I can get injured now I will look for you my brother and please don’t take it personal https://t.co/5nlgWedpq7 pic.twitter.com/zRQvSKe0g2 — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

If I had a heart problem I was not gonna go overseas ,so I don’t know if you can read English the way you think you can bustard https://t.co/6xuKQ35Q3x — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

Old man you don’t have data anymore ? Just asking for a friend https://t.co/pqwf0d9LgN — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

