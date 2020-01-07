PSL News 7.1.2020 02:26 pm

Jali hits back at critics

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali hit back at football fans who ridiculed him for warming the bench at the Pretoria based side while he was struggling with weight.

Jali was blasted by fans for choosing Sundowns over a return to Orlando Pirates when he moved back to South Africa from Belgium when KV Oostende decided against renewing his contract.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been a regular in coach Pitso Mosimane’s side this season having struggled to find game time at the start of his Sundowns career. Jali hit back at fans who had labelled him a has-been when he was on the bench struggling to break into Mosimane’s first team.

