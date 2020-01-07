The confidence is back at Pirates – Davids 

The Buccaneers take on Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Davids says the preparations have been going well and they have been working on the mistakes from their previous game.

“Coming back we had to analyse what went wrong and how we have to improve. The mood is good, the preparations are good and the confidence is back. Now it’s about to apply that confidence to put it on the pitch and get the result,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

The last time Bucs and Polokwane City met, the match ended 3-2 in favour of Pirates as both sides finished the game with one man less after two red cards were shown on the day.

