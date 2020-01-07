We want ‘all universities’ to give Kaizer Motaung a doctorate – Ndlozi

It’s the 50th anniversary of one of South Africa’s biggest football sides, Kaizer Chiefs, and the EFF want to celebrate by calling on “all universities” to give its founder, Kaizer Motaung, an honorary doctorate.

The party’s spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, said on Twitter the party was calling on “all universities to recognise half a century of black leadership” by Motaung.

The Chiefs founder is an “excellent business titan, formidable architect of institutional stability, and brilliant inventor of brand power,” according to Ndlozi.

The EFF has hailed the football team and its founder in a statement, listing some of the side’s achievements, which include a support base estimated at 160 million people worldwide, and having won over 50 club trophies.

Perhaps in a bid not to offend fans of the team’s rivals, the party clarified: “The EFF is not an official supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, but simply a fan of black excellence, black power and black love.”

EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu also congratulated the side on its anniversary.

“Today we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of [Kaizer Chiefs], which was started 50 years ago by a 26-year-old Kaizer Motaung. Kaizer Chiefs is one of South Africa’s most recognisable brands and an institution that has produced many great legends in football!” he tweeted.

The team is currently at the top of the premier soccer league (PSA) log, with Mamelodi Sundowns their current closest rivals.

