Chiefs launch jersey to celebrate 50th anniversary

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs launch a new jersey to celebrate 50th anniversary.

Kaizer Chiefs are celebrating their 50th anniversary by launching a jersey.

Amakhosi unveiled the jersey in few days before the club celebrates’ its 50th birthday.

Chiefs plan to allow fans to get into the stadium for free on Wednesday night against Highlands Park at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi lost their first match in 2020 against SuperSport United allowing Mamelodi Sundowns to cut their lead to four points having collected 35 points in 15 matches with coach Pitso Mosimane in second place with 31 points.

Chiefs players are expected to wear the black jersey with gold trim on Wednesday night when they face the Lions of the North in a league game.

