SA football bad boy Zongo finds a home in Glad Africa league

Masibusane Zongo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Dribbling wizard Masibusane Zongo has joined Glad African side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Zongo announced his retirement from football after struggling to find a club.

Clubs were turned away from signing the player due to misdemeanour at the teams he has played for.

Zongo shared his struggles with alcohol which stifled his football career.

The midfielder revealed that he got professional help to deal with his drinking and was ready to revive his career.

