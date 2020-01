City returned in the second half and scored the opening goal of the match courtesy of Thamsanqa Mkhize.

The Citizens had a chance to extend their lead when Thabo Nodada took a shot at goal which bounced off Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, only for Nodada’s second strike to hit the woodwork.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.