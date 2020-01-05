Sundowns terminate Rantie’s contract

Sundowns signed Rantie after the trained with the team for over two months but lost his contract due to ill-discipline.

Rantie has been without a club for over two seasons after falling out with Turkish club Genclerbirligi when he failed to report for training.

“The standard at Sundowns is high for a professional footballer and there is a zero-tolerance for ill-discipline. Of course, players are human and we will first go through counseling to correct a player’s behavior but there is a line and when that is crossed we do not compromise the dressing-room for any individual player,” Sundowns legal executive confirmed to Sundowns’ website.

Sundowns have terminated the contracts of Musi Mashaba and Siyabonga Zulu over ill-discipline.

“Despite the faith shown in him by Head Coach Pitso Mosimane and his Technical team, Rantie’s discipline let him down and he failed to grab the opportunity granted to him, especially since the Brazilians were needing a goal-poacher of his calibre, considering that many of the strikers in the squad had been injured at some time or another,” read a statement from the club.

