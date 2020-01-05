PSL News 5.1.2020 02:53 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Seema welcomes point against Pirates 

Lehlohonolo Seema during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic at Makhulong Stadium on December 07, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema was content with a point following his side’s 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday. 

Having not ended last year well, the Phunya-Sele-Sele head coach went on to praise his charges for their performance especially since it is their first game after the Christmas break.

And says their next game against Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town is another tough one for them on Tuesday.

“It’s a big point for us, we are coming from two losses back-to-back and we start building.  We gained a point from then on we go further.  We have another big one on Tuesday, we are playing Stellenbosch away and we will try to get three points there if we can’t, we are not losing any points,” the Celtic coach told SuperSport TV.

“A point for us is good against Pirates, we take it. For the players to put a performance like this in holiday times I have to compliment them, with the second, third and fourth game we will get there.”

