Nonsense cost us the game – Middendorp  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes Amakhosi were the better side on Saturday evening against SuperSport United.

Chiefs suffered their second league defeat this season having played to a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United in their last league game in 2019.

Middendorp’s side created numerous chances to score but failed to convert any of their chances hitting the goal post three times in 90 minutes.

“I think over the 90 minutes in all four departments of the field, in my opinion, we were definitely the better team,” Middendorp told SuperSportTV.

“I think the goalkeeper was good on the other side and we hit three times the goal-posts and we had opportunities to make it 1-0 or 2-1 or more than that,” he said.

“The game is definitely something we don’t have to criticise too much. It’s a little small nonsense in the defensive and positioning and reacting better than a rested defence.

“Pressurising and pushing a little bit more, putting a little bit more pressure on the passing and crosses.”

