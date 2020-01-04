Chiefs drop points in United defeat

Grobler directed a cross from Tebogo Mokoena past Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi for the opening goal.

Chiefs had a few opportunities to equalise before the half time break but a free kick shot from George Maluleka followed by one from Samir Nurkovic hit Ronwen Williams’ goal post.

Amakhosi picked up where they left off in the first half and were rewarded for all the chances they created in the first half when they got a penalty which Daniel Cadorso converted.

Thamsanqa Gabuza came off the bench to give Matsatsantsa the lead. Gabuza had a chance to extend the home side’s lead but a thunderous shot from the striker hit the side netting.

Nurkovic hit the goal post of the third time with an acrobatic effort. Chiefs kept trying but United’s defence stood firm.

Akpeyi was called in to deny Lungu Ghampani a goal. The Zambian forward connected with a flick-on from Gabuza. The former Orlando Pirates forward was a thorn for Chiefs defenders when we came on created chance for Lungu to take a short at Chiefs’ goal.

Chiefs tried to get an equalizer but had to settle for a loss in the end as United’s defence kept Amakhosi from converting their chances.

