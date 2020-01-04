Celtic deny Zinnbauer’s Pirates second win 

Having started his tenure as Bucs head coach with a win last year against Black Leopards, the German mentor found it difficult to register his second win for the Buccaneers as Celtic fought hard to get themselves back into the game – after Gabadinho Mhango scored early in the first half, before Siphelele Luthuli equalised for Celtic with a beautiful strike late in the second half.

The game was fairly balanced in the opening stages, but a miscommunication at the back by Fortune Makaringe and Wayne Sandilands almost saw Pirates consider a goal in the sixth minute, but they were lucky enough to see the ball go out for a corner-kick.

At the other end of the ground, Bucs were awarded a corner-kick in the eighth minute – which saw Makaringe rising high to connect with the ball, but his header wasn’t powerful enough to trouble Celtic keeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

But the Buccaneers did manage to be on the driving seat of the match when Vincent Pule released Gabadinho Mhango through on goal in the 14th minute. The striker calmly slotted in the ball beating the charging Mabokgwane to give Pirates the lead.

The visitors could have easily made it 2-0 courtesy of Pule, but his goal was ruled offside, while the replay suggested otherwise in the 25th minute.

Mabokgwane was once again brought into play as Bucs put pressure in the Celtic half. This time around, the shot-stopper made an incredible save to deny Justin Shonga from a free-kick just outside the box a couple of minutes later.

Celtic did manage to break through following a counter-attack which involved Menzi Masuku, but the midfielder wasn’t able to beat Sandilands after placing himself right for the shot just after the half-hour mark as the game went into the break with Pirates in the lead.

The second stanza had some interesting scenes from the onset with Bucs looking to extend their lead while Celtic went in search for an equaliser.

Quick thinking by Celtic skipper Ndumiso Mabena created chance for Masuku to get into the score-sheet from a set-piece, but Sandilands was able to save Masuku’s shot with his legs on the first pole in the 53rd minute.

The pace of the game was starting to raise as well as the tensions in the game which saw unpleasant play.

Bucs striker Mhango escaped a second yellow in the match which could have seen him being sent off after stamping on a Celtic defender in the 63rd minute.

Some enterprising play by Andile Fikizolo in the 71st minute once again saw the home-side coming close to scoring, but Pirates goalkeeper Sandilands was able to make a save.

Following some numerous attempts which counted for nothing for the home side. It took a beautiful curler by Luthuli to equalise for the Free State based side with only 10 minutes left remaining to the end of the match.

The goal gave the home side some boost and confidece as they went in search for a winner. But, Pirates as well didn’t sit back as they piled pressure at the Celtic back four to try and get back into the lead. In the end, both sides could not extend from their goals and were left to share the spoils.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.